With everything and that the Chilean striker, Nicolas Castillo is already installed in his new club in Brazilian football with the Youth and even, he already debuted on matchday 20 against Cuiabá, the player keeps an eye on what happens with the azulcrema team.
Well, he showed it through his Instagram account where he shared a story where he was watching on television America’s match in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League against him Philadelphia Union of Major League Soccer.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!With Tod
Nicolás Castillo could only play 27 games with América / Jam Media / Getty Images
Nicolas Castillo is on loan with the Brazilian club until December 10, 2021, the Esporte Clube Juventude of the First Division of Brazil will only have the remainder of this semester.
His contract with the Mexico City team is until the summer of 2022 and the capital’s board will wait until the end of his loan to decide what they will do with the services of the Chilean player, that is, if they extend the loan, sell it or end up returning. to the Nest.
Leave a Reply