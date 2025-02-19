02/19/2025



Was Prince of Asturias Award from Concordia in 1998 and Castilla y León de Human2 And even candidate for Nobel Peace Prize, in 2022. But, above all, he was a good man who surprised his own and strangers when in 1991 he renounced his ministry as a bishop of Palencia to devote himself to the poorest. The Augustinian religious Nicolás Castellanos He died yesterday, at 90, in Bolivia, the country that welcomed him decades ago to surrender to the most disadvantaged.

A few days ago he suffered a stroke for which he had to be intervened, he could not overcome the operation and died leaving a huge legacy, the result of his dedication and delivery in search of justice. To do this, a group of priests and laity told that, at the end of the last century, they left with him from Palencia to the Bolivian municipality of Santa Cruz de la Sierra.

There they created the ‘New Men Project’ in order to improve living conditions in indigenous neighborhoods through the development of programs to serve women and children and the construction of dining rooms, schools or homes.

Born in Mansilla de las Mulas (León), Castellanos was appointed Bishop in 1978, since he held until 1991 when he presented his resignation to Pope John Paul II to become a missionary.









The funeral for its eternal rest will be held next Tuesday, February 25, at 7 pm in the Palencia Cathedral, although your body will be buried in Bolivia, as was your desire.

During this Tuesday there have been many condolences messages and, above all, of recognition and tribute to the missionary bishop. It was the case of the president of the Board, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco Who, through the social network X, lamented “deeply” the death of Nicolás Castellanos, a “reference of delivery and solidarity.” “It changed the lives of hundreds of people. All an example of humanity,” he concluded.

Also the mayor of Valladolid, Jesús Julio Carnerohe referred to “a good man who turned the aid to others in his daily work.” “Thank you for your life teaching,” he said.