An entire generation is likely to know better Nicolas Cage for its months, than for its films. Thanks to his excessive and unique performances, the actor became an internet icon for a long time. While one might think that Cage was happy with this attention, The playwright recently admitted that at first he was not happy with this kind of attention.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, as part of the tour for his new film, known as Dream Scenario, Nicolas Cage admitted that at first he was not happy with the memes that the internet made of him. This is what he commented:

“I might have been the first actor to go through a kind of memeification. One person had cherry-picked from all of these different movies where I was having meltdowns, but it didn’t matter how the character got to that place. I felt frustrated because I didn’t know what people took away from the movies other than that. I didn’t understand how to process what was happening. I started acting because film acting moved me more than any other art form. I didn’t go into movies to become a meme. That was new. I became friends with him, but it was an adjustment,” Cage acknowledged. “I thought maybe they would force someone to go back and watch the movies. But I had no control over it.”

Cage makes his frustrations clear by pointing out that all the memes about his characters left out the important spiritual and emotional journey, or the tragedies, to which they have been subjected, reducing their roles to simple punchlines of jokes. Fortunately, it seems that the actor has changed his mind in recent times, since The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is a film that makes use of Cage memes and their importance in current culture to tell an emotional story about friendship.

Editor’s Note:

I understand why Nicolas Cage was unhappy with his role on the internet in recent years. However, it is also true that memes have functioned as an entry point for new generations to give this actor’s work a chance.

Via: Guardian