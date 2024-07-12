“Having three children with three different women was not what I expected would happen when I fell in love and got married,” Nicolas Cage (California, 60 years old) confessed in an interview with The New Yorker published this Monday, July 8. The actor falls in love and marries a lot. He was married to actress Patricia Arquette (56 years old) from 1995 to 2001; to singer Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis – who died in 2023 at the age of 54 – from 2002 to 2004; to actress Alice Kim (40 years old) from 2004 to 2016; to makeup artist Erika Koike (39 years old) for four days – yes, four days – in 2019; and since 2021 he has been married to actress Riko Shibata, 29 years old. His firstborn, Weston Coppola Cage (33 years old), is not the son of either of them, but of actress Christina Fulton (Idaho, 57 years old), with whom the actor dated for a few years between the late eighties and early nineties. His other children are Kal-El Cage (Superman’s Kryptonian name), 18, son of his second wife; and little August Francesca, one year old, from his current marriage. “Every child is different. There is a different level of attention,” he said in the interview. And in recent weeks all the attention, at least the media attention, has been focused on Weston, who was arrested last Wednesday, July 10, after turning himself in at a police station in Los Angeles.

The arrest is related to an incident that occurred on April 28 in which Weston allegedly got into a verbal fight with his mother at their Los Angeles home that turned physical. “During the incident, Cage [Weston] He struck two victims multiple times, causing injuries. The Los Angeles Police Department responded, and after meeting with all parties, a police report was completed,” police said at the time. After turning himself in two and a half months later, Weston, also an actor and singer, was released after paying a $150,000 bail ―about 137,800 euros at current exchange rates―, according to police records. A day later, it was Fulton herself who issued a statement to defend her son. “On April 28, 2024, at approximately 5:30 p.m., I received urgent messages from friends of my son, Weston Cage, about his deteriorating mental state, urging me to help,” she begins to narrate.

Fulton says she did not have any arguments with her son before the incident. “By the time I arrived to offer support and comfort to him, he was already in the throes of a manic rage. Within minutes, I was brutally assaulted and sustained serious injuries,” she admits, but adds: “Despite my desperate pleas to the responding police officers to detain him for a mental health evaluation, the police officers refused my request.”

Weston has suffered from mental health issues in the past that have led to him being admitted to psychiatric clinics. Fulton tried in 2011 to have her son’s stay in a psychiatric facility extended longer than he wanted, something that caused him to distance himself from her and seek refuge with his father, claiming that he was already an adult and did not need her. “As a mother, I am deeply saddened and concerned about Weston’s current mental health crisis,” Fulton confesses in her statement. “It is imperative that he receives the help he desperately needs,” she insists.

Weston Coppola Cage and his mother, Christina Fulton, at an event inside the Beverly Center in California on September 5, 2007. Albert L. Ortega (WireImage/Getty Images)

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the case was submitted to the district attorney’s office on May 10. The district attorney filed two counts of assault with a deadly weapon against Weston on June 26, and a warrant was issued for his arrest sometime later.

This is not the first time that Nicolas Cage’s eldest son has had problems with the law. In July 2011 he was arrested in the same Californian city on suspicion of domestic violence. after an altercation with his ex-wife, singer Nikki Williams, but the incident was resolved without formal charges. In February 2017, he was arrested again for driving under the influence of alcohol and was also charged with fleeing the scene after causing several damages.

Drugs and alcohol have also been a continuing problem in his life. “It got to the point where people thought I was digging my own grave,” confessed in 2015 to the magazine PeopleHe is on his third marriage and is the father of four children ―by two different women―, and in that interview with the American media he also acknowledged that fatherhood helped him focus on his recovery. “Having the combination of Danielle [su entonces mujer, Danielle Cage]Lucian [su hijo] and my father in my life, that trinity there, is basically going to keep me here,” he said.

Weston Coppola Cage, Nicolas Cage and his wife, Riko Shibata, at a party on April 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. JC Olivera (Getty Images)

He did not mention his mother at the time, but now says in his statement that he is doing “everything I can to get him the ongoing support he needs.” Regarding the assault that led to his latest arrest, he clarifies that he acted “quickly to ensure his safety” and describes it as “a horrible experience.” Even so, he assures: “I have always supported helping my son with his mental health issues.”