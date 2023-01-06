One of the most anticipated releases for animated films is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Versetape that will see the return of Thousands Morales as the protagonist in a crossroads of universes with gwen Stacy. And while the main voice actors are going to be returning in their original roles, it seems that nicoles cage who gives voice to Not to go I would not return to the project.

Talking with Screen Rant, Cage revealed that sony He has not been approached to return to play the character, and to tell the truth, he has not been seen on camera as with other characters such as Peter pork. That means, that he may not make an appearance in the adventures of Thousandsalthough it could also be a well-guarded surprise.

This commented cage:

You would have to ask Sony. I don’t know what’s going on with that. Nobody has told me about it. Ask them. I don’t know. I really do not know. I wish they would. I also love Spider-Man Noir. I think he is a great character. Spider-Man is the best superhero. And then you combine that with James Cagney, Humphrey Bogart and Edward G. Robinson, come on, he’s a great character.

Remember that Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse the next one opens June 2nd.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: Spider-Man Noir was a great implementation in the last movie, but it didn’t have that big a part either. Surely Sony wants more Spidey variants to have a chance to come out of the picture, so those of the past will not return.