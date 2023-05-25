Andy Muschietti has confirmed the cameo of Nicolas Cage as Superman in “The Flash”. The actor will join the Batman of Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck along with ezra miller in a film that continues to bet everything to restart the DC Universe and close a stage with a flourish. With this news, it is also remembered the time the actor put on the red cape to give life to the Kryptonian in “Superman Lives”a movie that ended up being cancelled, but which left a lot of material for the most curious fans.

Nicolas Cage, the new DC Universe Superman

In a recent interview with Esquire, Muschietti once again left a bombshell about what we will see in “The Flash” and revealed that Nicolas Cage He will have a cameo in the film as Superman.

“Nic was absolutely wonderful. Even though it was a cameo, he plunged into it… I dreamed all my life of working together with him. I hope that soon we can work together again”, commented the Argentine director. “He’s a huge Superman fan. A comic book fan”he added.

What happened to Nicolas Cage’s Superman?

In 1998Nicolas Cage donned the red cape of the Kryptonian for the movie “Superman Lives”. The tape went through a couple of script rewrites and was going to be directed by Tim Burton. Warner Bros. wanted the film to have a darker tone, which is why they thought the filmmaker—who had just directed two hit Batman movies—was the perfect fit.

Finally, the project was canceled due to a budget issue. Only in pre-production they spent more than 50 million dollars between the salary of Cage and Burton. And by the time they realized, I already know they had lost 100 million of the 190 that the film had on a budget. In view of this, the studio executives decided to stop everything completely.

