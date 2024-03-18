American actor Nicolas Cage is known worldwide and admired for his work in cinema, Well, in Hollywood he has starred in dozens of films, including 'Moon Spell', 'La ley de la cale', '60 Seconds', among many more.

Besides, Nicolas Cage has received various awards, including an Oscar for his performance in the film 'Goodbye Las Vegas', which he starred in with Elizabeth Shue and was shown during 1995, which Mike Figgis directed.

Speaking to Business Insider, Nicolas Cage shares that he did not receive any salary for filming 'Goodbye Las Vegas': “I just had to do it,” He expresses pride in having agreed to be a participant in this production that went around the world in the 90s.

Nicolas Cage Instagram Photo

“I had no doubt that it would be an experience and a great film. I played the role I had to play. I simply had to do it. I wasn't going to stop doing it; whether they paid me or not, I was going to film it,” he mentions Nicolas Cage when remembering his success in 'Goodbye to Las Vegas'.

Mike Giggis, director of 'Goodbye Las Vegas', told The Hollywood Reporter that neither he nor Nicolas Cage They never received payment of 100 thousand dollars for directing and acting in said film.

Besides, Mike Giggis also stated that said film never made a profit, But in various media it is noted that it was filmed with a budget of 4 million dollars and grossed around 32 million dollars in the USA.

Filmmaker Mike Giggins acknowledges that after filming 'Goodbye Las Vegas' his career as a filmmaker 'went up', They began to pay him more in his subsequent productions, and in the case of Nicolas Cage“I was earning $20 million for each film,” he says.

Nicolas Cage is currently promoting his new film 'Arcadian' and talent runs through his veins, because as revealed in his biography, He is the nephew of director Francis Ford Coppola and actress Talia Shire.also the cousin of directors Roman Coppola and Sofia Coppola, film producer Gian-Carlo Coppola, and actors Robert Carmine and Jason Schwartzman.

