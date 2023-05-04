One of the most beloved movies in pop culture is reverse sidewhich saw two great actors from hollywood face, these are neither more nor less than John Travolta and Nicolas Cage. For that very reason, a proper sequel has been requested, and although there are not such obvious signs, the protagonists themselves are enthusiastic about the idea.

In a recent interview, he was asked Nicholas cage about his interest in making the sequel, having in response that he has been in talks to make it possible, even with the direction of the person in charge of the first installment. And he also talked a bit about the plot that would have the children of the main cast face off in a predestined fight.

Here what he commented:

I think Contracara is a sequel that lends itself to a lot of twists and turns and unpredictability. It’s almost like you take into account the idea of ​​offspring and Castor and Sean having kids and these kids grow up, then it becomes three dimensional chess, and then it’s not just the two of us, John Travolta and me, it’s four of us playing ping pong. -pong and going to different levels, and it becomes even more complex. I think there is a lot of fertile ground there.

For now, it has not been confirmed that this sequel can be a reality. The first installment can be enjoyed on streaming services, this for those who do not know anything about why they are insistently asking to create the second part.

Via: Collider

editor’s note: The truth is, I haven’t even seen the first tape, but I’ve heard a lot about how important it was for bringing together two great movie figures. We’ll see if the sequel ends up being made later.