American actor Nicolas Cage married for the fifth time. His chosen one was a 26-year-old girl. The wedding ceremony took place in Las Vegas, reports the Daily Star.

It is noted that the actor’s new wife, Riko Shibatu, is four years younger than his eldest son. After the marriage, the girl took her husband’s surname. At the same time, the marriage certificate is dated February 16th.

According to Cage, Shibatu returned to Japan, and he left for Nevada, which is why the couple did not see each other for about six months. However, they then decided to get engaged via FaceTime. The actor admitted that he gave his beloved a diamond ring of her favorite black color.

In July 2019, Cage divorced his fourth wife, makeup artist Erika Koike, whom he had been married for only four days. As the actor himself admitted, they played the wedding in a state of strong alcoholic intoxication and did not understand what they were doing.

Cage’s first wife was the American actress Patricia Arquette, then he married Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis Presley, and he played the third wedding with the waitress Alice Kim.