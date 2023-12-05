The world of cinema and life itself is something truly temporary, as there comes a point where actors simply no longer want to continue working to dedicate themselves fully to rest after having participated in many projects throughout their artistic career. We have already seen some say goodbye forever to this profession, and now it seems that someone big in the industry will follow that path, we are clearly talking about the legendary Nicolas Cage.

Through a new interview with the film media, the leading actor of Ghost Rider He has commented that he may have three or four more films left before he retires from the business, something that may be disappointing for those who are fans of his work. He mentions that he has finally reached the point where he did everything he wanted in the world of cinema, adding that he took his efforts to the maximum and that it is time to leave this phase behind and take a well-deserved rest.

Here are their statements:

I may have three or four more movies left. I feel that I have said what I had to say with the cinema. I think I took film acting as far as I could… I want to be much more stern and strict in my selection process… I want to say goodbye on a high note.

To this he added the age of his father, who died at the age of 75 and who now has 15 years left to reach that age:

What do I want to do with those 15 years, using my father as a model? It occurred to me very clearly that I want to spend time with my family… I’m starting to solidify my plan.

Something that should be noted is that this farewell has been pronounced as something that will happen in perhaps a couple of more years, so people will still be able to enjoy his appearances in films and series, and speaking of the subject, at the moment it is being promoting Dream Scenario of Kristoffer Borgliwhich they have described with praise due to the participation of cage. So, many people will be waiting for it to be released soon in theaters beyond the United States.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: It is quite sad that the most recognized actors either die or retire, luckily for Cage it will be the ideal time to go and rest with the family. At the end of the day, people already have a lot of material from the artist to enjoy little by little.