Nicolas Cage, star of renowned films such as The rock, With Air, Face to face Y The Lord of the warHe said in a recent interview that he felt marginalized by Hollywood film studios. The protagonist of the acclaimed film Pig acknowledged having had certain setbacks in his acting career and was honest about it.

In an interview with Variety, Cage recounted how his career as an actor was overshadowed by starring in films that were harshly criticized by audiences.

“ I knew that after a couple of failures I had been marginalized in the study system and they were not going to invite me to come back, “said the 57-year-old star.

Nicolas Cage recently starred in the movie Pig, for which he has received critical acclaim. Photo: Valparaiso Pictures

Likewise, Cage explained that his hopes of emerging again in the Hollywood industry were pinned on some new director who would remember his true potential in his golden days.

“ I always knew it would take a young filmmaker to come back or remember some movies that he had made and know that it might be suitable for his script and rediscover me ”, He declared.

Pig: the return of Nicolas Cage

Nicola Cage has once again been in the eye of critics thanks to his starring role in the acclaimed film Pig, rated with 97% approval.

Nicolas Cage in the movie Pig. Photo: Youtube photocapture

Both the specialized critics and the fans have spoken a lot about his performance and have described the film as something that must be seen if one is a movie lover.

Director Michael Sarnoski’s work has also been praised by Cage himself, not only for his talent, but also for having trusted him for the role.

Nicolas is currently gearing up for his next big role in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, where he will surprisingly play himself.