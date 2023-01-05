What was left to do Nicolas Cage? Become a creepy vampire. Thus comes “Renfield”, a film in which the well-remembered actor from “The Legend of the Treasure” and the hilarious “The Weight of Talent” is transformed into an unexpected and new version of Dracula. The first trailer for him has just been released and it also features Nicholas Hoult (“X-men: Days of Future Past”) in a role that is very reminiscent of his performance in the comedy film “My Boyfriend Is A Zombie.”

Directed by Christopher McKay and based on an original story by Robert Kirkman (creator of “The Walking Dead”) , the action, horror and comedy film tells how Count Dracula’s most faithful servant tries to get out of a dangerous and grotesque toxic relationship to see what lies beyond a life as a lackey. The next one opens April 14, 2023 in the United States, although in Latin America it still does not have an official release date.