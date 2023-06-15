Nicolas Cage has officially crossed the threshold of the videogame franchise: After the announcement of his presence as a playable character in the multiplayer horror Dead By Daylight and his recent appearance at the Summer Game Fest, it seems that his gaming career is only just beginning.

The developer Hideo Kojimawhich certainly needs no introduction, has published on his social profiles some photos taken in the company of the actor: Will it be just a fan of Ghost Rider or is there something going on?

The meeting between the two may not be a coincidencewe just need to think back to the words of Geoff Keighleythe presenter of the Summer Game Fest 2023 who, during the short chat held with the actor, joked about his possible presence in Death Stranding 2.

Death Stranding 2one of the great absentees during the Summer Game Fest weekend, is the last of the titles that Hideo Kojima is working onthe father of Metal Gear Solid (another series that is about to return with renewed clothes).

Many fans have begun to seriously consider the idea that Nicolas Cage could be in the cast of the new Kojima title but, as we well know, the developer usually turns to celebrities of this caliber for cameosnever for leading roles.

This means that the presence of Nicolas Cageas a cameo or in any case with a minor role, in Death Stranding 2 it is far from unlikelybut we await official news on the matter.