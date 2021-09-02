Nicolás Benedetti has not been able to shine in Mexican soccer. The Colombian creative arrived at Liga MX to enroll with América in the Clausura 2019 and showed some glimpses of his football. However, game losses, irregularity and injuries have prevented him from taking a step forward. According to the most recent reports, the 24-year-old does not count for Santiago Solari and could be loaned out to Mazatlán FC in search of more minutes.
In two and a half years, Nico Benedetti has only played 41 games with the Eagles, in which he has scored seven goals and given three assists. Its performance has not been as expected and it could leave the Azulcrema institution before the market closes in Mexico. According to information from journalist Jonatan Peña, neither the Colombian footballer nor his close surroundings see him outside of Coapa, despite rumors of his departure in recent weeks.
According to this report, Nicolás Benedetti’s circle assures that America still has him, although they do not close the possibility of leaving for another Liga MX team. The journalist affirms that the option to leave before the close of transfers on September 22 is still open.
On August 31, through Instagram, Nico Benedetti said that he was “at the entire disposal of Club América” and “training in the best way to contribute to my team when I have the opportunity to do so.” The Colombian midfielder will either stay with the Eagles or end up with Mazatlán FC or another Mexican soccer team. The question will be answered before the close of transfers.
