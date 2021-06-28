Club América is doing preseason work on its tour of the United States: the team of Santiago Solari He is already focused on the start of the Apertura 2021, after a premature elimination in the Clausura 2021.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
Therefore, they are doing double training sessions to reach the desired point and start the next tournament that begins at the end of July.
To the surprise of many, the Colombian midfielder Nicolas Benedetti He is responding in the preseason and at the moment, he is showing that he wants to continue in the institution, after in recent weeks there was speculation about a possible exit, due to his poor performance and recent injuries.
STUFF FOOTBALL: Mercado, Aguirre, Campbell, Tabó and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
STOVE FOOTBALL: Giovani, Aguirre, Paulinho, Duvan and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa is with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
How to buy a Liga MX jersey from the United States?
If you live in the United States, we leave you the places where you can buy your Liga MX jersey, from Liga MX Store, TUDN Fan Shop, Ebay and others.
How have the Liga MX players fared in the Copa América?
This is the performance of the Liga MX players so far in the Copa América
It was through the official social networks of the club that the media people of the Águila team published a video in slow motion of the annotation he made in the coffee plantation in the intersquadrons that they were contesting over the weekend.
The fans highlighted the player’s goal recognizing his value in the team, but despite this, in the comments of the publication you can read several comments about his situation when he was injured frequently.
With all that, his place in the club is not yet defined, because Benedetti stands on the tightrope next to his headdress Nicolas Castillo, to leave the club, due to the fact that they occupy two foreign positions that the coaching staff would expect to have free to bring in other elements.
It should be remembered that the 24-year-old player has a contract until December 2023 with the institution of Coapa, and has a market value of $ 2.5 million, according to the portal Transfermarkt.
On the other hand, the preparation matches for the Águila Tour in the United States will be against Atlas, Santos and Tigres, prior to the start of the Mexican soccer contest.
Leave a Reply