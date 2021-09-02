The carom of situations in the context of Club América has been quite unfortunate for the board of directors and coaching staff in the most recent weeks leading up to the closing of the transfer market in Mexican soccer.
The board had finally decided what to do with their foreigners, but the injuries of Leonardo Suarez and Rebato Ibarra, in addition, the fall of a European signing has made us rethink the departure of Nicolas Benedetti of the team, that several days ago it was stated that his arrival in Mazatlán FC on loan was imminent.
However, all these factors altered the circumstances and everything seems to indicate that if the azulcrema team does not get a foreign reinforcement before the end of the transfer market in Mexico, the Colombian midfielder will remain in the team in case of needing an alternative in the course of the semester.
In this way, these situations would condition the team to keep the 24-year-old player’s merchandise and would have the possibility of claiming his image within the institution.
Although it is a reality that the player is not of the wishes of Santiago Solari, since he has not played a single minute under his management, the reality is that the team could need alternatives and variants on the fly, especially if there is any other injury or at least, to have minutes in the remainder of the League of Champions of the Concacaf.
His link with the club is until the end of 2023, but if he does not manage to take off and shine within the team this semester, his departure will be more than announced for next year, his injuries caused him to drop considerably in level.
It is sad to remember that in his first months as a Azulcrema footballer, he was considered the next great Colombian figure when he was called up to national youth teams and in the last year and a half he simply failed to consolidate due to his bad discipline and constant injuries.
The key to Bendetti It will be in the first instance to specify his permanence, if he definitely does not end up leaving the capital club, it will be time to redouble efforts to be noticed and get into calls and wait for minutes of action to arrive to be considered again as an important element in the Nest.
