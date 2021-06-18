The soccer transfer market is currently being experienced, in which America is looking for players to reinforce the squad for Santiago Solari, having so far the return of Miguel Layún as one of the most important news.
With regard to foreigners, in America there are players who continue to have a contract, but after their poor performance the board has decided not to take them into account for the next tournament. Such is the case of the Chilean Nicolás Castillo and the Colombian Roger Martínez.
One of the players who has been left behind in recent tournaments is the Colombian Nicolás Benedetti, who a few days ago was practically out of America after the private party scandal, however, Benedetti wants to have his revenge and his continuity would be very close to materialize: “At the moment Nico is very clear that he wants to continue in America, he wants to have his revenge. He has two and a half more years of contract, but we have always been open with any opportunity that benefits Nico, and for now the only thing I have is that Nico has to return to America for preseason. The club has not told me anything about a possible departure for Nico, the coaching staff takes this into account, he has an excellent relationship and they are happy with him, but he has had injuries that They have prevented continuity, but we are 100 with the club and happy“declared his representative Daniel Azcárate for the Radio Deportes Sin Tapujos program.
Let us remember that Benedetti He has a contract until 2023, with a clause that is around 12 million dollars. Although the board has had enough patience with the injured players, surely the decision to continue it would be made in the few minutes it has had after its recovery.
The 24-year-old player has had contact with Mexican and foreign clubs, but they will respect the decision made by the azulcrema board: “The truth is that I have received calls from agents and not only from Liga MX, but from other leagues, but simply asking. They have called us from MLS, from Mexico I have had contact with three clubs, from Belgium they have also called me and in Argentina I had conversations with two clubs. We will respect America’s decision and so far it is for Nico to continue “, concluded the representative.
Since his arrival, Nicolás Benedetti has played 41 games, scoring a total of 7 goals. We will see what is the final decision made by the board, where so far everything is aimed at its continuity.
