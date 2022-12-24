The survey and selection of foreigners in recent years within America has been a headache. With the exception of a few pieces such as Álvaro Fidalgo, Richard Sánchez and a few others, most of those not born in Mexico who have made it to the Copa nest squad for the most recent seasons have had disappointing signings and who, in the end, become a headache, because their performance does not go hand in hand with their salaries and transfer prices, which leaves losses in the club’s finances.
One of these cases is that of the “Poet” Nicolás Benedetti, who arrived at the nest considered the new great pearl of Colombian soccer and for a price close to 10 million dollars and that after a couple of years in America he could never perform at the level that was expected of him and finally, he ended up leaving on loan to Mazatlán, a club where he improved his conditions and that now they have chosen to acquire him permanently.
The Mazatlan team has made the definitive purchase of Nicolás Benedetti official, the ‘Poet’ signs for the next 3 years and it is speculated that the Pacific team paid America a figure between 2 and 3 million euros for the Colombian, movement which represents a loss only in transfer costs of 5 or 6 million dollars, in addition to more than two years of salary. The only good news for the Eagles is that they have one less foreigner on the roster.
#Nicolás #Benedetti #transferred #Mazatlán
