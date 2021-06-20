According to the journalist from TUDN, Rub sainz, Club América received two offers from South American teams for the services of the Colombian youth, Nicolas Benedetti, while, the Uruguayan striker, Federico Viñas is in the orbit of Major League Soccer.
If considered appropriate, the azulcrema team would have the opportunity to get rid of two foreign elements, because they need to free up places from abroad to bring in more foreigners than they may require. Santiago Solari for its squad that will play Liga MX and the final phase of the Concacaf Champions League.
Likewise, the Argentine coach must give the go-ahead, that is, he will decide if any of them should stay or be transferred and have a more qualified quota.
Nicolas Benedetti He arrived at the Mexico City team at the beginning of 2019 at the beginning he was an important player, but later his level was lowered due to his injuries, since then he has been able to play 41 commitments, scoring seven goals and giving three assists, in addition, the player He has a valid contract until December 2023 and is currently 24 years old.
Federico Viñas was the sensation of the azulcrema team in his first months as Águila, the fans recognized his wonderful work in the offensive zone of the club, unfortunately in the last semester he has participated very little, but he aspires to make a great attacker.
With just 22 years at the club, the player is one of the best elements of the squad and in 57 games he has scored 18 times and has given three assists. His contract expires in the summer of 2024 with the club, but before that he could be acquired by an American football club.
