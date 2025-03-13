They camp for their respects in the Manzanares. They committed violent acts and repeated their obscene, homophobic and racist songs. They did not respect the minutes of silence (they still don’t do it) and mocked tragically deceased players. From their ranks came out who murdered a poor kid who … He came to Madrid to see a game of his team. Somehow they continued to kill him for years by vomiting “fucking ETA, whore Zabaleta”, as if the boy, instead of having come to encourage the Real, would have done it to commit an attack.

Years later, the same ultras beaten and threw two sportsmen into the river, one of whom died. They painted the Calderón: “Jimmy, gathered.” That group was then expelled from the club. Unfulfilled expulsion. They no longer have their office in the stadium and they are theoretically forbidden their symbols (increasingly proliferate). They continue to commit vandalism and facing rival fans. Incredible as it may seem, they are consulted and continue traveling with the team and issuing communications with those who intend to bleach.

And that no one argued that they were the most encouraged. First, because no one reproaches them for it. Second, because Atleti’s fans were reputed to be the best in Spain long before they existed. And third, because to encourage your team, it is not necessary to join any band that is leaving a trail of pain and destruction of either that passes. Pacific should continue in the club under other acronyms, or for free.

They are not the only ultras, they exist everywhere. But to whom this writes the felonies of those who say they wrap the rojiblanca flag to commit them. The entire society should ally against all of them. There are no partisanities or half inks here. The authentic mattresses go to the field to enjoy (if possible) and encourage the team, not to build anger. There is a tier of exemplary animation, in which only they are left over.

Miguel Ángel Gil has an ungrateful task ahead, but impossible if it is not attempted. Police and institutional aid of all the agencies involved will be required. That he never associates the Atleti again with violence, and that he does not criminalize a whole stand, much less the fans because of his fault. Being a neo -Nazi, or a Skinhead, or barking “Madrid fucking children” has nothing to do with Atlético de Madrid. Or whoever writes this thinks.