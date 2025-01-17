“In the capital the fierce confrontation takes place in the derbies, despite the modern attempt to create a national football duopoly that involves matches of the century that are repeated at least twice a year”





The good streak against Osasuna continued, not without the usual suffering, with a strategic goal from Julián Álvarez. But the one who understands football is the coach, who must be congratulated for the fifteenth consecutive victory three days later against Elche, the…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only