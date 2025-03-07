He used to say that the Athletic Club of Bilbao played better with the muddy terrain. Change ‘Habemus’: You don’t need hoses prior to the game in San Mamés, to favor its classic style. It has magnificent players who know how to play the ball very well and not … He needs to benefit from a irrigation outside the traditional peninsular dryland. It is enough with his famous Chirimiri so that he rays the ball well and arrives quickly to any of the fast Williams brothers, better for them if he is Nico, an authentic Crac.

They no longer represent the ‘Spanish fury’, which the Basque players Patricio, Sabino and Belauste invented in Antwerp. They play differently. Now we won ‘civil or criminal’ (better for the first) we are others. Fortune smiled on the not so bold on Saturday. They dominated especially in the second half, but we defeated, thanks to the best that has happened to Atleti in recent times: the signing of Julián Álvarez, the ‘spider’ that never disappoints. First ball that plays and sends it to the network, after excellent pass from Llorente.

And on Tuesday, derby with maximum European rivalry at Bernabéu. Passion of fans. The only game that seems more than a game. But it’s just that, let’s not lose perspective, which was the only important thing for the Mrs. Rosa del Café de ‘La Colmena’. Ode to football. Two games to decide who goes to the next phase. In the first leg, the Real was advanced with a great goal, which Julian replied with another even better. When the Atleti played better and after Clara of Paul, they marked us again, without being able to counteract. The last minutes were bad, without occasions on our part.

With a couple of star reinforcements (Galán is very irregular, Llorente is not lateral and we long for a great center) Atlético de Madrid can settle (if it is not already) in the elite of world football. He is alive in the three competitions in which he participates. We are not favorites in any, but we dream of getting a title. And if it is a double, better than better. If you give me choosing (and it is not the beginning of any song of ‘Los Chunguitos’) I keep the Copa del Rey, whose end is probably the most beautiful match of those played in Spain. Also delivered in the Cartuja by Felipe VI. But it is won, lost or draw, Atleti, I stay with you.