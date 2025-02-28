At the end of Saturday’s league match, in Mestalla the field was wet. Hope had rained. A 0-3 victory that says everything. Julián Álvarez and Gol of Ángel Correa, a humble player and worker as few, who has a beautiful story of struggle and overcoming. Very difficult childhood, including family misfortunes, which Angelito Gambetea in the Poor neighborhood pastures in his native rosary. As soon as I sign for Atleti and in the medical review a serious heart condition is detected. It suffers in New York a complicated heart operation, which exceeds in record time. Regular substitute, does not say a word higher than another and responds with spectacular and important goals and dribbles in a tile. He never disappoints when he leaves refresh, but he does not play from the beginning, contrary to what by mistake he thought who writes. Relationships Related opinion If the backlash eh, neighborhoods, what happens to you! Nicolás Álvarez Tólcheff Opinion If the backlash arbitrations under suspicion Nicolás Álvarez Tólcheffel Valencia is a great come less, for having run into one Peter Lim, Singapore businessman. Of which we got rid: he was in conversations to buy Atleti. Intrincgulis of sports anonymous societies, in which all football clubs had to be converted in 1992. To be exact, everyone does not: made the law made the trap. I am sorry for the decline Che, and I say it with love, since we have been in your situation. I hope that the well comes out soon in which he is involved and can return soon for his fueros, “to offer new glories to Spain.” Infarction part in the first leg of the cup semifinal in Montjuic. After 0 to 2 initial, with goals from Julián Álvarez and Griezmann, Atleti did not give the size. He sank, and Barça was then much superior, dominated and scored four goals. If you leave Barça attack and give him the ball. Fortunately the players reacted to the disaster that was coming, and ‘Superman’ Llorente and ‘Pilón’ Sorgeh to linen pass (before they had annulled another outside of play) showed who they are and got two goals. The swords are high at the duel back in the new metropolitan. And a last plea ‘to whom it corresponds’. If the flares are prohibited in the stadiums, they should also be in their surroundings. The Atleti bus launched several lit ‘the usual’ (no matter the team). Or football ends with the ultras, or the ultras end up with football.

#Nicolás #Álvarez #Tólcheff #Atlético #fought