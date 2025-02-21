It has always seemed to me that this song of the dynamic duo could have perfectly exercised from Atlético de Madrid. Its letter reflects what we have been doing from our foundation: fighting and staying erect in front of everything. It is almost impossible to find a Madrid whose parents and four grandparents are also born in the capital. In Madrid, the one in Madrid is from Madrid, nobody cares about its origin. Unless Atleti is, who is never forgiven that his parents have been Bilbao students of the School of Mining Engineers. They insult us and accuse of being “antis.” We are the only team that carries on its shield the bear and Madroño. We have the prettiest shirt: we will have to boast something, since as is known, our showcases are trophy fasts. Not a miserable recopa. With fewer means, we planted the powerful, the duopoly. We will never give up, we will bend like the reed: in reality there is only one outstanding team. Those who do not militate in him are resentful. Any player or coach who boasts dreams from his earliest childhood with training or playing white dress. Paranormal phenomena are the cases of Míchel or Raúl, cradle mats. At least the second fulfilled his dreams, truncated by Jesús Gil’s decision to load the quarry. Former match against Celta. After five minutes, Barrios self -expuls, in a play without the slightest danger, in the center of the field. Taking into account that it is not the first time he does, someone should make him see that he must control his youthful energies. He is an excellent player, who can give us great joys in the future, but he has to learn to measure his entries well. Against ten, the Galician team was much higher, and took the reins of the match. Clear penalty in their favor, by stomping (the tramples are missing, but here there will be no controversy) and more occasions for them, that fortunately they missed. It allowed us to tie and feed the dream of the comeback, which finally did not occur. We have lost a game, but we will resist and fit any other blow that comes. And we must not give too much importance to football. Everything must be relativized. As Bill Shankly said, the mythical coach of Liverpool: «Football is not a matter of life or death; It is much more important than that ».

