Let’s go back to talking about Nicola Vivarelli, which many know as Sirius. The former knight of the UeD Over throne has released an interview to the microphones of “Trends & Celebrities”, broadcast of Rtl 102.5 News conducted by Francesco Fredella, Simone Palmieri and Jody Cecchetto.

Nicola told the listeners about him latest events of his life: “It was a very difficult period, from September to today I have studied and obtained the long-awaited license as First Officer of the Navy. The first milestone was achieved “.

As everyone already knows Nicola, he is a passionate about astronomy, not for nothing he calls himself Sirius, and speaks precisely of this great love of his by revealing: “We all are a little curious to know what’s in the universe, so I have my books, I study. My nickname, Sirius, indicates the brightest star in the sky. It is certainly my most appropriate nickname ”.

Projects for the future: “Definitely going to Naples to finish my refresher courses and embark. I will probably go to the Caribbean and thus continue my career in the Merchant Navy, but I do not deny that I really like the world of entertainment, TV, fashion “. But the sailor has a dream in the drawer and has no reservations in revealing it. He would like to participate in a reality show and dreams of The Island of the Famous.

In this regard he says: “It would be just the right reality show, it would be for me. I think I’m quite suitable, I have a lot of adaptability. The only problem is that I’m a huge glutton. M.I train a lot and I really care about my appearance, it makes me feel good “. Then he reveals an unexpected background on the GF Vip. In recent months, the opportunity for a return to TV has opened up for him. But Nicola was unable to seize this opportunity: “They called me and proposed Big Brother Vip. P.o work commitments I was unable to take part “.