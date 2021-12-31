Nicola Vivarelli gives an interview where he talks about his future projects and explains why he refused the GF Vip
Let’s go back to talking about Nicola Vivarelli, which many know as Sirius. The former knight of the UeD Over throne has released an interview to the microphones of “Trends & Celebrities”, broadcast of Rtl 102.5 News conducted by Francesco Fredella, Simone Palmieri and Jody Cecchetto.
Nicola told the listeners about him latest events of his life: “It was a very difficult period, from September to today I have studied and obtained the long-awaited license as First Officer of the Navy. The first milestone was achieved “.
As everyone already knows Nicola, he is a passionate about astronomy, not for nothing he calls himself Sirius, and speaks precisely of this great love of his by revealing: “We all are a little curious to know what’s in the universe, so I have my books, I study. My nickname, Sirius, indicates the brightest star in the sky. It is certainly my most appropriate nickname ”.
Projects for the future: “Definitely going to Naples to finish my refresher courses and embark. I will probably go to the Caribbean and thus continue my career in the Merchant Navy, but I do not deny that I really like the world of entertainment, TV, fashion “. But the sailor has a dream in the drawer and has no reservations in revealing it. He would like to participate in a reality show and dreams of The Island of the Famous.
In this regard he says: “It would be just the right reality show, it would be for me. I think I’m quite suitable, I have a lot of adaptability. The only problem is that I’m a huge glutton. M.I train a lot and I really care about my appearance, it makes me feel good “. Then he reveals an unexpected background on the GF Vip. In recent months, the opportunity for a return to TV has opened up for him. But Nicola was unable to seize this opportunity: “They called me and proposed Big Brother Vip. P.o work commitments I was unable to take part “.
