Up Nicola Tanturli, the child who disappeared in Mugello and was found yesterday morning, the Prosecutor of Florence has opened an investigation. The main hypothesis is voluntary removal but the “knots” appear different

The news of the discovery, by the correspondent, Giuseppe Di Tommaso, who heard the cry of the child at the bottom of the cliff, near which he had approached due to an illness, was leaked yesterday, June 23, shortly before 9 am, and 36 hours after the baby’s disappearance Nicola Tanturli, of which all traces had been lost in the night between 21 and 22 June. The Florence public prosecutor has considered it appropriate to open a file, even if there are no suspects or a crime. But, net of what could represent an “official act”, the prosecutors seem to want to examine all the permissible hypotheses on the removal of the 21-month-old baby, up to a distance of about 3 km from home. Investigators, it is learned, would also be carrying out investigations on a similar removal of Nicola’s older brother, about a kilometer from home, dating back to last year. Meanwhile, the “dark points” of the story that remain are different.

The sandals (and the shirt)

The child would have left home in the night, after being put to bed by his parents at 19. One of the details that immediately raised perplexity, when the little one was rescued by Lieutenant Ciccarelli, are the sandals that Nicola had on his feet, clearly visible in the videos of the discovery relaunched on newscasts. One wonders if the child has put them on his own when he wakes up, or if he already wore them before he was put to bed. Just as the fact that he was wearing only one raised questions T-shirt.

Nicola’s path in the woods: from the house to the escarpment

Nicola was found about 2.5 km from home. A distance not insignificant for a child who is less than 2 years old and voluntarily moved away, according to the most accredited current hypothesis, from his home. Moreover, according to the reconstructions, he would have walked the woods, a dirt path and longer, in the middle of the night. The molecular dogs, not having found any traces of the baby on the road that connects the Campanara ecovillage to the cliff, have excluded this path. But is this hypothesis possible for such a small child?

The late alarm

Also perplexing is the alarm launched only 9 hours after the disappearance, by the parents Pina and Leonardo Tanturli, who realized at midnight that Nicola was no longer there. They alert the local authorities after hours of research with the help of people from the village near the house, but without the desired results, they told the carabinieri.

The traces of blood

Finally, without an answer remains the finding of the trace of blood on the doorstep. He expects to know if the blood trace belongs to Nicola, and why he was at the door of the house.