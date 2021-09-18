Nicola Porcella opened the doors of his house, the host of the program You are in all, Jaime Mandros, better known as Choca, and took the opportunity to tell that he was living for a time with the Mexican model Catherine Civiero, who is currently the partner of the reality boy.

“ I was living in a friend’s house, we are getting to know each other . When I got to Televisa they sent me to a house and I asked a friend if I could stay at her house, and she said ‘Yes, but I live with this girl’. ‘No problem, I’m staying for three days,’ I told him and more time passed, but living together is difficult, ”said Nicola.

The presenter Jaime Mandros, Choca, asked the model about his sentimental situation, and if his former roommate Catherine was in love, to which Nicola replied: “ No, but I love her a lot. She is a super good girl, super hardworking, super pretty, she is with me in Guerreros ”.

It should be noted that until recently Nicola was linked to the Mexican model due to the closeness they showed in a live show, where both appeared giving each other very affectionate hugs and kisses on the cheek.

Nicola Porcella was summoned to participate in a theatrical work

After the rumors of the cancellation of a new season of Guerreros México, the reality boy told the program You are in all that he is very excited about his next participation in a well-known play in the neighboring country.

“ I thank God that they called me for this work. I am happy because it is a super famous work here “Said the Peruvian model in conversations with Choca Mandros. Likewise, the model mentioned that it plans to found a production company with two Peruvian partners who also reside in North America.