Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced this week that she will step down. | Photo: EFE/EPA/SCOTTISH GOVERNMENT

The National Party of Scotland (SNP) will vote between 13 and 27 March to choose the successor of Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon. The decision was announced this Thursday (16) by the legend.

The deadline for opening candidacies within the National Party of Scotland (SNP) started at midnight on Thursday and will end on the 24th at noon.

Sturgeon announced last Tuesday (14) that she will step down after nearly nine years as prime minister.

Sturgeon’s departure casts doubt on a new Scottish independence referendum. The Prime Minister wanted to call a vote on the issue for October 23, but the UK Supreme Court ruled that the decision must first be approved by the British Parliament.

Sturgeon then decided that he would put the issue on the agenda in the 2026 elections, through a plebiscitary vote with the Scottish National Party (SNP) running for separation from the United Kingdom as the focus of the campaign.

“The SNP is full of talented individuals. Now they will have the chance to demonstrate. Our new leader will guide us through the final phase of Scotland’s journey towards independence,” said Lorna Finn, national secretary of the party.