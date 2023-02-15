Nicole Sturgeon is stepping down as Prime Minister of Scotland. That reports the BBC Wednesday. It is not yet clear why and when she will leave. Sturgeon (Scottish National Party) was due to announce her resignation at a press conference in Edinburgh.

Sturgeon has been prime minister since November 2014, when she succeeded Alex Salmond. She is Scotland’s longest-serving Prime Minister and a supporter of independence. As an independent country, Scotland should rejoin the European Union, she wrote in an opinion piece NRC. However, a referendum on that independence was blocked by the High Court at the end of last year, because permission from the British government is required.

Recently, the British government blocked a Scottish law that should make it easier to change the gender designation on the passport. Sturgeon called it a “frontal attack on the democratically elected Scottish Parliament”.

This message is being supplemented.