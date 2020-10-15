The European Union should support Scotland’s desire for independence, writes Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon in a guest post. Boris Johnson’s Brexit is irresponsible, foolish and harmful to the economy. The best future for their own country lies within the EU.

In 2014, the first independence referendum in Scotland failed. Now a second is planned. Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that a corresponding bill will be drawn up. For the referendum, however, London’s approval is required.

I.n the first days of the Corona crisis, Chancellor Angela Merkel said that there had been no challenge for Germany since 1945 “that depends so much on … joint action in solidarity”. Although she only spoke for her country, what she said was true for all of Europe and for the whole world. Solidarity remains essential in our collective effort to fight the pandemic and save lives while doing our best to save jobs and save the economy.

This idea of ​​solidarity will be of vital importance when the European heads of state and government meet in Brussels this week for the EU Council summit. And while the Scottish Government I lead will not be directly represented at this meeting, the talks do put Scotland’s interests at stake.

By the end of this year, when the Brexit transition period ends, Scotland and the rest of the UK will leave the EU single market – either with no trade deal or with an agreement that is very poor compared to our previous single market membership. This poses an imminent threat to jobs, investments and living standards in Scotland. For example, our world-class food and beverage industry would be threatened by the lack of a comprehensive trade agreement and subsequent possible customs barriers and other restrictions on access to the European market.

Nevertheless, we have no direct say in the outcome of the negotiations – even though Scotland as a nation voted with an overwhelming majority to remain in the EU in the 2016 Brexit referendum. That the British government seems determined to push for an exit from the EU without an agreement would be foolish in normal times; in the midst of a global pandemic, it is completely irresponsible.

This nefariousness is shown, among other things, by the example of the internal market law proposed by the British government, which – as it admits – would violate international law and break the Brexit treaty approved by Boris Johnson’s government last year. The bill also aims to remove powers from the Scottish Parliament and the legislative administrations in Northern Ireland and Wales.

The approach taken by the British government in negotiations with its European partners – just like Brexit itself – completely contradicts the vision of this Scottish government for our country. The fundamental values ​​of the European Union – respect for human dignity and human rights, freedom, democracy, equality and the rule of law – are all values ​​that we stand behind with full conviction. As a country, we have benefited significantly from the “four freedoms” of the internal market. This also includes freedom of movement: people from all over Europe have made Scotland their new home.

At its core, the European Union is a peace project and we will – as we have done throughout the Brexit negotiations – always fully support the Good Friday Agreement. We understand the importance of preventing a hard border on the island of Ireland. Scotland has also contributed a lot to Europe; through our people, through our world-class universities and currently especially through the fight against climate change. The Scottish Government believes that the best future for our country as an independent nation lies within the EU.

Some may question the compatibility of my declared desire for solidarity with the desire for independence. In fact, however, these two aspects go hand in hand. Precisely because the UK government is determined to turn its back on consensus and solidarity, Scotland needs an alternative way forward. In contrast to the EU, in which partners are equal and decisions require consensus and often unanimity, the UK works differently – Westminster can ignore and override Scotland’s wishes.

Defend values ​​like solidarity

Contrary to some assumptions, independence is also in line with global developments. In 1945 the United Nations comprised only about 50 independent nations. This number has now grown to almost 200. During the last major enlargement of the EU in 2004, ten new states were accepted – in seven of them the population is similar to that of Scotland or even smaller, six of which only became independent after German reunification. So globalization has clearly come with the growing desire of nations to take responsibility for their own affairs and to make their full contribution as members of the world community.

It has never been more important in our networked world to uphold values ​​such as solidarity as well as the principles of and compliance with international law. Scotland will always stand up for these values ​​and principles.

Translated from English by Jessica Wagener