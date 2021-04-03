At five o’clock in the morning on 18 September 2014, Nicola Sturgeon got into her official car of Scotland’s Chief Deputy Minister in Glasgow and set out for Edinburgh, where Alex Salmond was waiting for her. His government had lost the referendum for independence. When the leader confirmed his intention to resign, Sturgeon tearfully tried to persuade him to give himself a few days to think coldly.

It could be a scene from your favorite series, Borgen, a portrait of the vicissitudes of Danish politics, with Prime Minister Brigitte Nyborg Christensen as the main protagonist. Salmond had already advanced in July his intention to resign if the cause for which they had worked together for two decades was rejected. Sturgeon cried despite her mentor’s decision catapulting her to leadership..

She was elected without rivals in November of that year to head the Scottish National Party (SNP) and confirmed as chief minister in a Parliament in which she had an absolute majority. The relief was consecrated in a conference of the party of great emotions. She had received a barrage of new affiliations in the days after the defeat of the ‘yes’ and was firing a Salmond who took her from the electoral darkness to the anteroom of her objective.

The weeks that followed were of ‘Nicolamanía’, in the description of the press. Five months after taking over, the SNP went from having 6 MPs in London to 56 of 59 Scottish seats. They had pulverized the Labor Party. But a year later, UK voters decided to leave the European Union and the SNP lost its absolute majority in Edinburgh.

Hate thatcher



Nicola Sturgeon was born and raised in the county of Ayrshire, on the south east coast of Scotland. His father was a gardener, his mother a nurse. They voted for the SNP but did not chat at home about politics. The older of his two daughters was a good student and a voracious reader of historical novels. His impulse was social justice, but he saw Labor as a party stagnant by the exercise of power.

He went to an ice-skating disco every weekend and liked the music of Duran Duran, a group dubbed the “new romantics.” But her parents got sick of hearing ‘Letter from America’ at home, sung by a duo of twins with acoustic guitars, ‘The Proclaimers’, who became balladeers in the independence movement.

He was born in 1970 and the backdrop for his political awakening was the era of Margaret Thatcher. “I hate everything it represents,” he said of her. She was already committed to the SNP when she was studying Law at the University of Glasgow. The song of ‘The Proclaimers’ was a melancholy hymn to the emigration caused by the destruction of industry in the ‘Thatcherist’ era, which particularly affected Scotland.

At university, she combined studies with politics thanks to two virtues that her friends at the time point out. Nicola is an incessant worker and organized her life very well. His readiness for the tedious tasks of political campaigns led him to the top of the SNP’s youth organization. She had her first boyfriend. Her partners, also her husband, have been members of the party. In his office, he has photos of his nephews.

He was an intern in a Glasgow office and later worked in another in Stirling, but was not interested in private practice. He enlisted, again in Glasgow, in an office dedicated to the legal assistance of people without means. He specialized in defending those threatened with eviction. He made progress in the party but lost every election he ran for, councilor or seat in Westminster.

Severity and heel



The long list of adjectives applied by journalists, colleagues or opponents to the young politician in her first years of notoriety – following the biography of David Torrance – include these: very serious, determined but shy, fierce but eloquent, slightly mannish, bitter, negative , without grace, never smiles, always indignant, … He confessed to the press that he did not like to go shopping or the hairdresser.

If Thatcher explained to other women that they would have to work twice as much as men to be taken seriously, Sturgeon explained that that image was, in addition to masculine prejudices, the result of accentuating their seriousness so that they would not be disqualified a priori. Ever since Salmond raised her to vice leader, she has cultivated a taste for high heels, hair straightening irons, jacket and skirt suits, preferably red..

In his first years of membership, Sturgeon identified with the fundamentalist faction against the moderates. But, just as he accepted the stylistic servitudes of public life, he is now told, faced with the dilemmas of Brexit and a second referendum, among the cautious. His leftism has given way to a more eclectic attitude. He no longer expresses his republicanism but maintains his rejection of nuclear weapons.

The balance of its management is an inevitable hybrid of successes and errors. His confrontation with Salmond following complaints to the former leader for alleged sex crimes has added private torment and physical exhaustion to a policy already in his fifties. He has gained popularity for his dedication and human touch during the pandemic. You cannot be sure that you really believe that independence is possible at this time.. Now he begins the campaign for the May elections, which can seal the end of his career and his ideal.