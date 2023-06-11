The police investigation seeks the fate of some $750,000 raised during the Scottish independence campaigns in 2017. Sturgeon was the politician with the longest tenure in front of the Scottish Government and resigned in February by surprise arguing that his figure had become too controversial to lead Scottish independence.

The former Scottish main minister, Nicola Sturgeon, and historical leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), was arrested this Saturday, June 11, by the police of the territory in the framework of an investigation into the financing of the organization policy.

Authorities are investigating the fate of 600,000 pounds (about $750,000) raised during the 2017 campaigns for Scottish independence, which were supposed to be restricted resources but were allegedly used for other purposes.

Peter Murrell, Sturgeon’s husband, and the SNP’s treasurer at the time were already arrested last April, although they were released shortly after without charge.

On Twitter, the Scottish police simply announced that they had “a 52-year-old woman” in custody for “suspicion of connections with the investigation that is underway into the funds and financing of the SNP”, without specifying that it was Sturgeon.

The politician has been the longest-serving leader of the Scottish Government and surprised the political arena when she announced her resignation in February of this year.