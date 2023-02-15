Scotland’s Chief Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, has announced her resignation from the position she has held for more than eight years, after a term marked by the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union and repeated demands for a second independence referendum and, in in recent weeks, due to the controversies surrounding the ‘trans law’. Sturgeon, who replaced Alex Salmond in November 2014 after the failure of the first consultation and is the head of government that has been in power the longest, has appeared before the media in Edinburgh to confirm what the main British media had already announced hours before. (Source: Scottish Government)









