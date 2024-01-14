Nicola Porcella He has achieved fame in Mexico after his successful participation in the coexistence reality show 'The House of the Famous' and now enjoys a lot of work in the charro country. Recently, the Peruvian model shared with his followers the story of one of his toughest battles: the time depression made him hit rock bottom and how he managed to recover.

Nicola Porcella's publication

Nicola Porcella shared a message for World Depression Day. Photo: Instagram/Nicola Porcella

What did Nicola Porcella say about his fight against depression?

Nicola Porcella He said, in dialogue with the 'Hoy' program, what his fight against depression was like, a condition with which he was diagnosed in 2018: “I always needed pills, but I never wanted to take them (…) As time went by I had super depressive traits, but I never wanted to accept it because the truth is you feel like they are going to bother you or they are going to tell you that you are sick, or they are going to tell you no, that it is your thing. So, as time went by, I had more of these traits,” he commented.

What treatment did Nicola Porcella follow?

Nicola Porcella understood that she needed professional help: “The first thing they ask me is to leave television and exposure because all the attacks were very hard,” said.

Then, he revealed the conversation he had with his father, who applauded his strength: “My dad hugged me one day and told me: 'Nicola, I congratulate you, I have never seen any person who receives so much attack and endures so much.' Thanks to that I am here with you now.”

Help channels

If something is bothering you or you know someone who you think needs help, don't hesitate to contact line 113, option 5implemented by Ministry of Health. A team of psychologists provides, through active listening, emotional support, guidance in complicated situations, relaxation techniques, among others, in order to promptly address any concerns that may cause complications in mental health.

You can also contact WhatsApp 952 842 623 or email [email protected].