The well-known conductor from Colorado reveals the severe illness and the absence of his father that has forever marked his life

Nicola Savino He tells himself with an open heart during a long interview revealing some sad backstories from his childhood. This time the well-known conductor of Colorato has put aside the irony that distinguishes him to tell a very important part of his life.

His way of doing is always very funny, spontaneous and light-hearted, however, hiding a void that he has been carrying inside for many years now. In a long interview with Corriere della SeraSavino reveals how much theabsence on the part of his father.

For many years the conductor has always tried to hide his more fragile side but in recent days, he has finally revealed to all his fans on his father’s morning. With an open heart Nicola wanted to explain how his childhood was marked by an illness that changed his life forever.

Nicola Savino and his father’s illness: “His absence is my problem”

Savino has been for several years now married to Manuela Suma and he is the father of a beautiful teenager named Matilda. Despite his happy family, the host carries within him a huge emptiness that he has only confessed in the last few days.

“I’m not an easy person to live with. “ Nicola explains.

The main cause of his malaise is the lack of father Francesco who during his adolescence had to fight against a severe disease. In fact, between the two, there has always been something that has not given him the opportunity to fully live.

“He often worked abroad, in the Middle East, for Eni. When she came back from his long journeys she brought me radios, which I then took apart, perhaps in the hope of finding him inside. Since I was born at my 14 years there was practically no never” explains the Colorado host.

Papa Francesco’s illness

The father of Nicola Savino for many years he faced a very strong depression that did not give him the opportunity to be close to his children as he wished. To tell this terrible drama it is the former conductor of Le Iene during his interview.

“He had a very strong depression. He got sick just when I was born, but then it got worse. It is not easy for a child to grow up with a severely depressed parent. Yet I can say with certainty that despite his illness he never made me and my sisters lack love “ goes on.

Finally, when Savino grew up he could understand the real reason why his father was so absent in his life: “In the last 15 years of his life we ​​have recovered. With the first earnings of ‘Colorado’ I bought him a small house next to mine: I followed him, looked after him, he was fine. All that time we have been very close. Four months before he died, in 2014 he hugged me and said: ‘I have not been a good father’. I told him that it was fantastic and I hugged him back … And it really was. He loved me, I loved him. He had some problems ”.