nicola robert He debuted as an actor in episode 282 of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’, released on Friday, August 11. His character is called Scott and he is introduced as the foreign boyfriend of Mafer (Marialola Arispe) and the best friend of Alessia (Karime Scander). His dialogue is in English and serves to give ‘Jimmy’ (Jorge Guerra) an embarrassing moment, who feels embarrassed for not mastering the language.

“Scott loves Alessia’s noodles (‘Jimmy’ wants to get her michi out)”, wrote the 22-year-old model, sharing the ‘AFHS’ sequence in which he appears with his 25,400 Instagram followers.

As you remember, when Mr. Supranational Peru 2022 was elected, Nicola Roberto expressed that he felt a certain interest in acting. And after gaining experience as a host on the show ‘Saturday with Andres‘, he enrolled in one of the acting workshops taught by Pietro Sibille. “What a beast, how much I enjoyed this workshop. Thank you Pietro for your wisdom.”, he commented on Instagram, last March, when he finished his preparation. “May the successes continue!” Mei Azo (miss Peru Mesoamerica 2021) congratulated him.