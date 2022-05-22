Nightmare foiled on the one hand, sports drama on the other, between Salerno and Cagliari. Davide Nicola gloats, emotionally exhausted, for a new sensational salvation. Alessandro Agostini, former Sardinian flag as a footballer, accuses the blow of a fatal 0-0 that is worth relegation to Serie B: “The biggest disappointment of my career”.

Nicola, coach of Salernitana, looks tried and excited on the sidelines after the resounding defeat against Udinese which, however, earned him salvation: “It was a difficult last game for both teams fighting for salvation. It was not easy to play a match like that and we have heard it more than we should “. The performance was certainly not memorable, but the path since his arrival in Salerno is based on classic epic books: “Everything we have done has cost us effort and sweat, I’m happy to be saved because this is a wonderful place. In sport you can only concentrate as much as possible to do your job, then obviously one part depends on the others “. Nicola reserves a great credit to his boys: “I must admit that managing what the boys have managed this week is difficult. It is the synthesis of what it means to become a team quickly, in a very short time: months of impressive intensity” . With a final joke: “Sooner or later it will be my turn to pay the duty too”.