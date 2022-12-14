Nicola Rao new director of Tg2

In the end, no surprises. Nicholas Rao is the new director of the Tg2, he will be the “post Sangiuliano”. Today, Wednesday 14 December, the green light has arrived from the board of directors of the Rai to the proposal of Fuortes to promote the deputy director of the Tg1.

Four favorable votes, arrived not only from CEO Fuortes and by the president Marinella Soldiby the advisers Simone Agnes And Igor De Biasio. Contrary, however, Frances Bria And Alexander of Mayoadvisers expressed by Pd And M5sAnd Riccardo Laganaelected by the employees.

Rao on pole for weeks

For weeks, however, the name of Rao was given as very close to the leadership of the news of the second network, after the appointment of Gennaro Sangiuliano to the Ministry of Culture in the government Melons. The interim management was assigned to Charles PilieciDeputy Director of Tg2.

Cdr Tg2: appreciation for the reasonable times

“The CDR of Tg2 expresses its appreciation for the decision of the Board of Directors to appoint the director of the magazine within a reasonable time”. As it reports Primaonlineso in a note the editorial board of the Tg2 after the appointment of Nicholas Rao as director of the newspaper.

“Our sincere thanks go to the Deputy Director Charles Pilieci who for two months drove the Tg2 ad interim with efficiency, authority and professionalism”, continue the colleagues of the Tg2. “To the director Nicholas Rao we express our best wishes for a good job: you will find a willing editorial team ready to embark on a common path for the growth of the Tg2”.

