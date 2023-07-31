Nicola Porcella he became the favorite to win the top prize in ‘La casa de los famouses México’. And it is that episode after episode, the ex-warrior was able to win the affection of the viewers in the world, including, the Mexican public managed to save him from the last nomination to which he was exposed. However, on July 29, Porcella’s followers came out against Sergio Mayer and accused him of abusing Nicola. Given this, users asked “The house of celebrities” and the agency that represents the model to defend him for explanations.

What did Nicola Porcella’s agency say about the accusations of abuse of Sergio Mayer?

In social networks, the opinions of the users did not wait and demanded justice for Nicola. Some even request the expulsion of the ex-husband of Bárbara Mori and Wendy Guevara for participating in the act. However, so far “The House of Celebrities” has not ruled on the matter. The one who did speak out was the agency that represents the former captain of “Las cobras” and indicated that actions would be taken in this regard.

“We are with it from early. Action is already being taken with those in charge ”, wrote Luna Agency Mexico on Twitter. Let’s remember that this Sunday the 30th a new elimination day is coming on the reality show, which could cause a surprise on the part of the production.

The Luna agency indicated that as soon as they have an answer, it will be made known publicly. Photo: Twitter/Luna Agency

Luna Agency spoke with those in charge of the reality show “La casa de los famosos” from the moment the episode occurred. Photo: Twitter/Luna Agency

What happened between Nicola Porcella and Sergio Mayer?

During the last broadcast of ‘The house of celebrities’, Sergio Mayer and Wendy Guevara approached Nicola Porcella and forcibly removed her underwear. They both laughed at the act, as did Barby Juárez and Poncho de Nigris, while Nicola asked them to stop. Meanwhile, Sergio held a cream and smeared it on Porcella’s buttocks.

“No, no, now, I don’t play anymore”, Nicola said. That episode caused the fury and concern of Nicola’s followers, for which they asked for immediate actions in defense of the member of “The House of Famous”.

