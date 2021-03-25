Nicola Porcella commented with his followers the current situation his father lives after being diagnosed with coronavirus. Through social networks, he communicated that he is concerned.

The reality boy reported days ago that his father tested positive for COVID-19 and that he also suffers from heart problems. “Yesterday (March 18) I found out. They had not wanted to tell me so that it does not worry, “he said in an Instagram video.

After returning to Peru after his participation in Guerreros Puerto Rico, Nicola Porcella revealed that he was finally able to visit his family member despite not having completed the days of isolation, which inspired him to overcome the restlessness and distraction generated by the situation.

“Difficult days. It is difficult for me to study, to train. Today I was able to see my dad and, if he continues to fight against that virus, who am I not to fight for everything he taught me to value and care for. You fight and win, I fight and win, ”he wrote.

The also model culminated the publication with a hashtag that highlighted his main focus: “Family first.”

Nicola Porcella returns to driving with a new digital program

Nicola Porcella announced a new project through social networks and generated expectation among her fans. The model and actor announced that he will soon return to driving with a new entertainment format that will be broadcast on all digital platforms.

“Very soon your Saturdays will be different on all digital platforms. Are you ready? ”He wrote in Instagram along with a video that accumulated more than 50,000 views in a few hours.

