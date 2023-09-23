Nicola Porcella is living one of the best moments of his life thanks to the success he is enjoying in Mexico. The model gained great fame after his time in ‘The House of the Famous’ and he planned to consolidate his career in the northern country. However, his plans became more difficult due to many legal problems that appeared unexpectedly. What happened? Find out in the following note.

Why is Nicola Porcella having legal problems in Mexico?

Nicola Porcella has a large number of projects in Mexico, including a future novel with Televisa. However, in a recent interview, in the middle of his tour of the charro country, he expressed that his legal situation in the country that welcomed him with so much affection is not so good because a person impersonated him and registered his name. as a trademark without your consent in the National Copyright Institute (INDAUTOR).

This prevents the former member of ‘This is war‘ can collect royalties in your name or even sell products exploiting your image.

“They are registering my name as a trademark. So, it’s not me. I’m getting a lot of papers, and it’s not me.”the actor also expressed to Yordi Risado.

On the other hand, Porcella was emphatic in ensuring that he will do everything he can to reverse this situation and avoid getting involved in businesses that have nothing to do with himself. “They are registering my name. Right now I have to send a lawyer so that, please, they do not register my name. A thousand things are happening (…)”, the influencer also claimed.

