Nicola Porcella is the protagonist of a new controversy, because the Peruvian chef came out to speak on the program 'Magaly TV, la firma' Carlos Bustamante, who publicly accused the actor of 'Love has no recipe' for fraud. According to the statement in the entertainment space, before he started working in the new restaurant popularly known as 'The Boyfriend of Mexico', he failed to keep some promises. After that, The former reality boy did not sit back and revealed that he will take legal action.

Did Nicola Porcella scam Peruvian chef?

In an exclusive interview granted to 'Magaly TV, the firm', Peruvian chef Carlos Bustamante accused Nicola Porcella of defrauding him in the agreement they had for his participation in the new Taypá restaurant. Bustamante maintains that he was tricked into moving to Mexico, where, ultimately, he did not receive the promised job and his calls went unanswered.

“I am Carlos Bustamante, the chef of Nicola Porcella's Taypá restaurant in Mexico (…), and I feel cheated by Nicola Porcella and his partners, who brought me to Mexico with deception to steal my recipes and my presentations,” he said.

Although Nicola Porcella recently opened his restaurant, he appears to be facing serious problems following the accusations made by Carlos Bustamante, who was going to be the main chef of the gastronomic establishment.

But the problems do not end there: Bustamante has also revealed that both Porcella, former member of 'Esto es guerra', and his partner, Germán Salinas, did not comply with the agreed payment.

“I came here and passed the test, they offered me a house, they offered me a car, they offered me $2,000 a month and travel expenses. Furthermore, all expenses paid, plus a house, which has not been fulfilled at all“added the chef.

What did Nicola Porcella say after accusation of fraud?

Nicola responded to her complainant's accusations and criticized Magaly Medina's program for broadcasting the chef's statements. The Peruvian model stressed that a prior investigation should have been carried out, since they will be the ones to take legal action against Bustamante for considering him a dishonest person.

The finalist of 'The House of the Famous Mexico' declared that, due to these events, the company that manages the restaurant will proceed to report Carlos Daniel Bustamante for theft and falsification of documents.

“I don't care, I have nothing to do with it. We know how the press works there, and more about that program. Well, they are saying that I have scammed someone, so, now, remember that now I belong to a channel, tomorrow we are going to have a meeting“She said at first in a broadcast by her friend Wendy Guevara.

Likewise, he clarified that he did not hire anyone: “He was a chef who came here, he came with false documents, he came lying, he behaved badly, he stole a cell phone, he stole things from the apartment that we gave him. Obviously, the company decided to remove it and it seems that he didn't like it; That is, he wanted to work without complying with the company rules”, he noted.

