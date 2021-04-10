Nicola Porcella announced that he joined with Casa Huaycos and Respira Lurín for the construction of an oxygen plant that will be free for those who fight against COVID-19. The model also assured that he will dedicate his digital program to support people who contracted the virus, like his father Francesco Porcella.

“As you know, I have gone through thousands of things in life, from which I have been able to get up and have made me stronger, but I never thought I would see my dad in an ICU bed with tubes, I think I am not strong enough to see him. . I do not wish it to anyone “, began the reality boy in his stories of Instagram.

“I have been together with many people, they have seen that I am doing a program in networks and part of that program I am going to direct it to help, in being able to help people who need it,” he announced very excited.

“I have joined Casa Huaycos and Respira Lurín who are going to do a Telethon to raise money for an oxygen plant totally free. I hope you can collaborate, this grain of sand is going to help a lot. They do not know how difficult it is to see a family member in ICU and I do not wish it on anyone. We’re going to get out of this! ”, He concluded.

Nicola Porcella regrets that her father was intubated again

Despite the fact that Nicola Porcella had announced an improvement in her father’s health, on April 6 she reported that her relative had to be intubated again.

Amid his concern, the influencer also revealed that someone else in his family also contracted coronavirus. “They don’t know how difficult it is to have a family member in the ICU. Right now my mother’s cousin can’t find a bed. My father has been intubated again, it is a long process between breathing and not breathing, ”he explained.

