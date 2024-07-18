On the occasion of the Temporary departure of Arath from the Tower of Hoythe morning entertainment program has had to look for a replacement and has found one, This is Nicola Porcella who joins the cast of drivers.

This Thursday it was confirmed during the morning show Las Estrellas, that Nicola will be the one to take Arath de la Torre’s placewhile the comedian is part of the second season of The House of the Famous Mexicowhich begins next Sunday.

Thanks to the excitement of Nicola’s fans, her name became a trending topic on social media and she managed to capture all eyes. Since her participation in La Casa de los Famosos México, where she achieved second place in the reality show, many doors have opened for Nicola in the world of entertainment.

Nicola Porcella will replace Arath de la Torre in Hoy on LCDLFMX

“Nicola Porcella will remain taking his place “Here on Hoy,” wrote the show’s production when saying goodbye to Arath de la Torre, who will soon enter the most famous house in all of Mexico.

La Casa de los Famosos México 2 premieres on July 21 at 8:30 p.m. on Las Estrellas. It will be available 24/7 on ViX, while the galas can be watched every Sunday on Las Estrellas. Additionally, Channel 5 will have special programs from Monday to Friday.

