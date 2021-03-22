Nicola Porcella will return to driving. The reality boy communicated through social networks that he will participate in a new production directed for digital platforms.

In his Instagram account, he published a promotional video of the new space that he will lead. In the material they remembered their passage through This is war.

In the clip you can see the model looking at screens with images of his time in the América Televisión competition, as well as his participation in novels.

“Very soon, your Saturdays will be different on all digital platforms. Are you ready? ”Nicola Porcella is heard saying in the aforementioned recording.

The publication of the actor also generated a lot of expectation among his fans and followers on Instagram, where the video accumulated more than 50,000 views in a few hours.

Nicola Porcella speaks after defeat in Guerreros Puerto Rico

The model could not help but highlight the participation of the Peruvian team in Guerreros Puerto Rico. Although they were defeated by the rival team, the reality boy assured that everyone did their best in a different scenario.

“You couldn’t win, but I get the best of each of the guys I played with. Hugo is the best, a boy who overcomes all the challenges that life can present him. Israel is literally the legend, always focused and ready to help. Tepha has a huge heart; Despite his injury, he never lowered his arms. Macarena overcame her fear and fought to the last. And Karen is the most passionate person; never gives anything for lost, “he wrote Nicola Porcella On Instagram.

