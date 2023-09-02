Nicola Porcella He became a very popular character in Mexico after passing through “La casa de los famosos” and managed to steal the hearts of viewers in that country. He was even linked to the influencer Wendy Guevara, which increased his fame. So much is the love that she received that she decided to move to start a new life with her family there. However, she recently revealed that she tried to obtain Mexican citizenship, but was unsuccessful.

Does Nicola Porcella have several nationalities?

The finalist of the reality show ‘La casa de los famouses México’ is originally from Peru; however, he revealed that he is not the only nationality of his. The former member of “This is war” gave some little-known details of his life and reported that he has Peruvian and Italian citizenship.

Why was Nicola Porcella rejected for Mexican nationality?

Now that he will stay in Mexico with his family and start working in that country, Nicola Porcella wants to obtain local citizenship. However, in conversation with some media, he said that this request was rejected. He explained the reason for the denial of his request.

“I asked for it, I searched. But I have two nationalities. So, I was already looking at the issue that three (nationalities) I cannot (obtain). We are working on it, maybe I have to abandon one, because I have the Peruvian and the Italian. I am Peruvian, it is my country, the one that saw me born and gave me the opportunities“, he expressed.

