The last gala of ‘The House of Famous’ took place this August 13 at night. One of the finalists was the Peruvian model Nicola Porcella. Although at first he was a bit shy, over the weeks he became one of the favorites on the Televisa reality show. If you want to relive his last participation in the program, here we tell you all the details.

Nicola Porcella in ‘The House of Famous’: what time to see?

The last appearance of Nicola Porcella in ‘The house of the famous Mexico’ will be this Sunday, August 13 at 8:00 pm (Mexico time). If you are in other countries, you can follow the following schedules.

SEE ‘The house of celebrities’ in Peru : 9.30 p.m.

: 9.30 p.m. SEE ‘The house of celebrities’ in Venezuela : 10.30 p.m.

: 10.30 p.m. SEE ‘The house of celebrities’ in Chili : 10.30 p.m.

: 10.30 p.m. SEE ‘The house of celebrities’ in Argentina : 11.30 p.m.

: 11.30 p.m. SEE ‘The house of celebrities’ in Colombia : 9.30 p.m.

: 9.30 p.m. SEE ‘The house of celebrities’ in Ecuador : 9.30 p.m.

: 9.30 p.m. SEE ‘The house of celebrities’ inUSA: 10.30 p.m.

Where to see Nicola Porcella in the final of ‘The House of Famous’?

The end of ‘the house of celebrities‘ will be broadcast LIVE on the Las Estrellas channel. In addition, both the last gala and the incidents within the home can be seen through the ViX platform.

How to watch Televisa LIVE?

The signal LIVE from Televisa It can be tuned through its official website. In the same way, you have these two options to enjoy the final of ‘The House of Famous’.

Televisa LIVE on YouTube: Channel 5 has its own exclusive signal on this platform and the latest programs that air are published there.

Televisa LIVE by streaming: Channel 5 has also opened its own application called Televisa En Vivo, which is available on the App Store and Play Store.

Nicola Porcella is one of the finalists for ‘The House of Famous’. Photo: Televisa

How to see Las Estrellas LIVE?

To se her GRAND FINAL of ‘The House of Famous Mexico’ LIVEyou just have to enter The official website of Las Estrellas. In this way, you will meet the first winner of the tuned Televisa program.

Where to watch VIX FREE?

Throughout the entire season, the ViX streaming platform allowed followers to observe the coexistence of celebrities LIVE 24 hours and, in the GRAND FINALE, will not be the exception. To see the expected gala, you will have to do the following:

Download the app and create a new account.

Go to the channels section and look for ‘The house of the famous Mexico’. That’s all!

How to vote for Nicola Porcella in ‘The House of Famous’?

Nicola Porcella could win ‘The house of celebrities’ and, if you want to give it your support, just follow these simple steps:

Enter the official website of‘The house of celebrities’or scan the QR code who will appear during the gala.

who will appear during the gala. Click on the section ‘Voting’ .

. Choose the name of your favorite participant to become the winner of the Mexican program.

to become the winner of the Mexican program. Press ‘Send’ for your vote to be valid.

