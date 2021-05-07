The wait is over for Nicola Porcella. Through Instagram, the Peruvian reality boy surprised by appearing in Mexico, the country where he traveled in search of a media career on the Televisa channel.

Recall that, for several weeks, the model assured that he only hoped that his father Francesco Porcella managed to overcome COVID-19 so that he can return safely to the Aztec country. That wish was fulfilled on May 3, when his father recovered and was discharged from the hospital.

In the videos he published from Mexico, the former member of This is War is shown doing exercises in a gym called Zona Fitness Oxygen. Then, he appears entering CEA Eugenio Cobo Televisa, where he finished his acting classes.

“I’m back (I’m back!)”, Wrote Nicola Porcella in the publication of Instagram. He even appeared walking through the streets of Mexico City. Everything indicates that the Peruvian model is willing to continue its plans outside of Peru.

Nicola Porcella announces that her father defeated COVID-19

Nicola Porcella confirmed that his father beat COVID-19 after a long battle in the intensive care unit (ICU).

“My dad defeated COVID, it was a difficult battle but we did it together as a family. Thank you all for your good wishes, for your prayers, you always gave us a lot of strength and hope. Thank you God for this opportunity that you give us as a family, we are going to make the most of it ”, wrote the former participant of Warriors 2020.

