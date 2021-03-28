Nicola Porcella goes through difficult times, because his father Emilio Porcella has been battling against the coronavirus, illness that has led him to stay in the intensive care unit of a health center.

Through social networks, the reality boy shares each stage of his father’s state and in one of his latest publications, he decided to dedicate an emotional message to him.

“You do not know how proud we are of you dad, despite everything you keep fighting and showing us how strong you are, give it a little more that we are waiting for you to go to windward to fish,” wrote the ex-warrior, in his stories of Instagram.

Moments later, the 33-year-old influencer shared the song “Lady d’Arbanville,” by Cat Stevens. “The song we listened to together when I was a kid, you have to get up to play it back at full volume,” he added.

Nicola Porcella dedicated a heartfelt message to her father. Photo: Nicola Porcella Instagram

In addition, he revealed a family photograph, in which he poses very happily next to his father, brother and son. Nicola Porcella had indicated that her father is intubated and uses a mechanical ventilator to breathe.

Nicola Porcella shared a family photograph in her stories. Photo: Nicola Porcella Instagram

“Excuse me, but I just woke up a little while ago. I did not want to get out of bed, I was very anxious, depressed, many things, but I remembered that if my father could do it, he would have come to look for me and said: ‘stand up that way you do not achieve anything, keep fighting,’ “he said in his social network.

Nicola Porcella, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.