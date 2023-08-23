Nicola Porcella He was visiting Peru for a few days after his success in the reality show ‘La casa de los famosos’. The influencer returned to celebrate his mother’s birthday and organize the sale of his apartment, since he will now live in Mexico after new projects are opened for him. In statements for ‘Love and Fire’, he revealed that several national TV programs wanted to talk to him, however, he gave up and stressed that he was only with the people who had supported him from the beginning.

The ‘ex-warrior’ recognized the friendship of Rafael Cardozo and Facundo González. “They were the ones who always supported me, the ones who were really with me. When I left the house many spoke to me and there I spoke with the family and they began to tell me who were the ones who had been there from the beginning. Because there were a lot of people who were at the end,” he said. “Rafael told me: ‘Be grateful for everything that happened because otherwise you would be doing the circus with me,'” he added.

